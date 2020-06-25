ABS Grants AIP to Dual Deadweight Bulker

ABS granted Approval in Principle (AIP) to a dual deadweight neo-panamax bulk carrier design from the StandShip Joint Development Partnership (JDP).

Available in 86,000 and 95,000 DWT designs, the bulk carrier is intended to be ready to order ‘off the shelf’ for charterers and operators looking for flexibility. The 229m design includes a 38m beam, almost four million cubic feet of hold capacity and a draft of either 13.5m or 14.55m depending on the deadweight option selected.

“ABS has a proud record of supporting innovations in vessel design and this project from StandShip is the latest of them,” said Bill Shi, ABS Vice President, Global Engineering. “ABS has extensive experience in bulk carriers and it is a privilege to work closely with our project partners to support delivery of the next generation of vessels.

The design’s draft would allow access to numerous coal, grain and bauxite trade routes across the globe. The vessel design specifies that it is able to navigate with two slack holds and any combination of full or empty in the remaining five holds, offering increased options for operators. An optimized hull form is intended to deliver enhanced fuel and speed performance.

“We are confident the JDP will result in the most flexible ship in its segment, highly competitive on numerous trades with very economical performance thanks to state-of-the-art design and equipment,” said StandShip’s Director Sebastiano Portunato.

ABS’ StandShip JDP partners include StandShip Ltd., SeaQuest Marine Project Management, Odense Maritime Technology, Mitsubishi Ship Building, IFCHOR and Bancosta.

Source: ABS