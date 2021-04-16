ABS Group Named Among America’s Best Management Consultancies of 2021

ABS Group of Companies, Inc. (ABS Group) has been named one of America’s Best Management Consulting Firms 2021 by Forbes and Statista.

Compiled by surveying more than 7,500 partners and executives of management consultancies, as well as over 1,000 senior executives who worked with such firms over the last four years, the Forbes list of America’s Best Management Consulting Firms 2021 places ABS Group among the United States’ leading consulting firms.

“ABS Group remains at the forefront of safety and risk management, so it is fitting to have this recognized by being ranked among the top management consultancies in America as we mark half a century of industry leadership,” said Christopher J. Wiernicki, Chairman, President and CEO of ABS, and Chairman of the wholly-owned subsidiary, ABS Group.

“The world around us is changing rapidly. Regulatory landscapes continue to evolve, our clients’ businesses are increasingly more competitive, and operating environments are becoming more connected and digitalized.” said Ryan Moody, President and CEO at ABS Group. “Our data-driven risk and reliability solutions have guided organizations that power, safeguard and improve our world for decades. We will continue help our clients take advantage new opportunities and mitigate emerging risks so that they can achieve even greater success.”

2021 marks the 50th Anniversary of ABS Group providing technical and engineering consulting services to industrial markets. Over the past decades, ABS Group has expanded its range of services providing risk and reliability solutions, compliance management and digital technologies to the Marine and Offshore, Oil, Gas and Chemical, LNG, Industrial Manufacturing and Government sectors. ABS Group is a subsidiary of ABS, the American Bureau of Shipping, one of the world’s leading marine and offshore classification societies founded in 1862.

Source: ABS