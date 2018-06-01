ABS Hellenic Committee Leads Industry Discussion on 2020 Sulfur Cap, CyberSafety and Digitization

ABS held its annual Hellenic National Committee meeting, bringing together nearly 50 industry-recognized leaders from the Greek maritime community. The group discussed global challenges facing the sector, strategies to meet the IMO’s 2020 Sulfur Cap, and a look ahead to 2030, when vessel data will play a significant role in compliance management.

“Addressing the industry’s complex challenges requires the diverse expertise of many knowledgeable stakeholders. The ongoing dialogue and collaboration within the ABS Hellenic Committee demonstrates the strength of our shared commitment to solving the industry’s technical, operational and regulatory challenges,” said ABS Chairman, President and CEO Christopher J. Wiernicki, who actively participated in the meeting.

The committee meetings are a forum for ABS members, owners, operators, charterers, and industry representatives from flag administrations, owner associations, the shipbuilding and insurance sectors, to engage with ABS leaders to discuss industry issues and developments.

ABS presented its innovative work with industry partners on digital technologies, designed to improve delivery of classification services for clients. The agenda also included ABS’ groundbreaking work in the Cyber Safety arena and guest speaker Martin Stopford, Non-Executive President of Clarksons Research, led attendees in an impactful and robust discussion through a Marine Digitalization and Smart Shipping Roadmap.

The committee also heard about the industry-leading safety milestone ABS accomplished in 2017, reaching one year without a work-related lost-time incident, highlighting its global focus on safety and its mission.

“ABS’ strong relationship with the Greek Shipping community means the Hellenic Committee draws on deep expertise from one of the world’s most experienced maritime markets. This allows us to develop solutions and services that directly respond to the challenges the industry faces today,” said Peter Livanos, Executive Chairman of GasLog Ltd. and the ABS Hellenic National Committee Chairman.

Greece is home to the largest ABS office in Europe and last year saw the launch of ABS’ Global Ship Systems Center, one of the most advanced and state-of-the-art technology centers globally.

