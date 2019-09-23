ABS is a Founding Member of the Getting to Zero Coalition

ABS is a founding member of the Getting to Zero Coalition, a Global Maritime Forum initiative to accelerate the decarbonization of the shipping industry.

The coalition was announced before heads of state and government at the UN Climate Action Summit at UN Headquarters in New York today.

ABS is amongst some of the maritime industry’s leading businesses committing to support the transition to zero emission vessels (ZEV) by 2030.

The ambition of the Getting to Zero Coalition is to have commercially viable ZEVs operating along deep sea trade routes by 2030, supported by the necessary infrastructure for scalable zero-carbon energy sources including production, distribution, storage and bunkering.

“The greatest challenge of our generation – and the next – will be the decarbonization of the shipping industry,” said Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS Chairman, President and CEO. “ABS is committed to ensuring the transition to a low-carbon and clean-emissions future is achieved through solutions that meet the highest safety standards, are commercially viable, and technically feasible. That is why ABS is proud to be amongst the first to join the Getting to Zero Coalition.”

“Members of the Getting to Zero Coalition have the breadth and power to fast-track maritime shipping’s transition to zero carbon energy sources. We welcome their bold ambition that serves as a leading example for others to follow,” said Johannah Christensen, Managing Director, Head of Projects & Programmes, Global Maritime Forum, a part of the Getting to Zero Coalition.

Source: ABS