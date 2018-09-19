ABS Issues AIP for Jiangnan’s LNG Jumbo

ABS built on its position as the principal class organization for Chinese LNG shipbuilders by granting an Approval in Principle (AIP) for the “LNG JUMBO”, a new LNG carrier design from Jiangnan Shipyard (Group) Co.

The efficient, environmentally friendly design features the GTT MK III Flex Cargo Containment System developed in cooperation with ship designer MARIC.

“ABS is a global leader in gas and has a proud track record of advancing the delivery of important technological developments in the sector and this AIP is the latest,” said Patrick Janssens, ABS Vice President, Global Gas Solutions. “ABS classed the world’s first LNG carrier and today continues to lead global LNG carrier classification. Jiangnan Shipyard has a long track record delivering innovative vessel designs and we are delighted to support them.”

Hu Keyi, Technical Director of Jiangnan Shipyard (Group) Co., Ltd said: “By working with ABS to secure this AiP, we have laid the groundwork for the introduction of this type of vessel to the market. This will broaden our product range in gas carriers and gas-fueled ship types, which will benefit our clients and at the same time reduce emissions.”

The “LNG JUMBO” design specifies a WINGD X-DF low-pressure, low-speed two-stroke dual-fuel main engine propulsion system promising enhanced propulsion efficiency and reduced fuel consumption, combined with additional energy saving devices. When the engine is in gas mode the system meets IMO NOx Tier III requirements without the need for exhaust gas treatment systems. The design also includes a United States Coast Guard (USCG) certified ballast water treatment system.

Source: ABS