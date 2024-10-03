Recent News

  

ABS Issues Approval to Leading Japanese Companies for LCO\2\ Carrier Designs

ABS issued an approval in principle (AIP) to leading Japanese companies at Gastech 2024 for two liquid carbon dioxide (LCO2) carrier designs with Type-C cargo tanks that do not require performing post-weld-heat-treatment based on the demonstration of an engineering critical assessment (ECA).

ABS reviewed the drawings based on class and statutory requirements for the two designs, a 50K cubic meter carrier and a 23K cubic meter carrier, featuring Type-C cylindrical tanks made of carbon manganese steel that stows the liquefied CO2 with low-temperature and low-pressure.

(L to R): Stergios Stamopoulos; ABS Director, Global Sustainability; Satoshi Kanamori, Managing Executive Officer, “K” LINE; Takuya Shirai, Chief Operating Officer of Mobility Business Unit II, Mitsui & Co.; Hisashi Umemura, Director General, MOL; Kiyoshi Higaki, President, Nihon Shipyard; Shin Ueda, President & CEO, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding; Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer; Roy Bleiberg, ABS Vice President, Regional Business Development; Tsutomu Yokoyama, Executive Officer, NYK Line; and Mikito Nakaniwa, Division COO, Infrastructure, Ship & Aerospace Div, Mitsubishi Corporation

This AIP is the result of extensive cooperation within a joint development project on the detailed design development, considering LCO2 critical characteristics. The project team included Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd.; Nihon Shipyard Co., Ltd.; Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd.; Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.; Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha; Mitsui & Co., Ltd.; and Mitsubishi Corporation.

“The safe transportation of CO2 plays a vital role in the carbon value chain, and ABS is proud to use our expertise as the world’s leading classification society for gas carriers to support this sector of the global energy transition,” said John McDonald, ABS President and COO.
Source: ABS

