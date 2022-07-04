ABS issues Sustainability Certificate to DP3 Subsea Operations Vessel (SOV) ‘Southern Star’

The American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) has issued a class notation ‘SUSTAIN-1’ to the DP3 Subsea Operations Vessels ‘Southern Star’ which is owned by Tasik Toba Subsea AS and managed by Thome Offshore.

SUSTAIN-1 is an ABS environmental sustainability notation for vessels performing beyond the standard Marpol and other IMO requirements as laid out in the ABS Guide for Sustainability Notations.

The SUSTAIN-1 notation demonstrates the vessel’s alignment with key elements of the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) requirements outlined in the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Awarding of the notation means that the design and construction of the vessel is assessed against and adheres to the requirements of the ABS Guide for Sustainability Notations.

Achieving the ‘SUSTAIN-1’ notation was the result of close collaboration between ABS in Singapore and Houston, the ship manager and shipowner which culminated in a thorough survey by an ABS inspector at Port Taranaki, New Plymouth.

Areas which were reviewed included the vessel’s garbage management and storage facilities, solutions to mitigate underwater noise radiation, the implementation of ABS approved Ship Energy Management Efficiency Plan (SEEMP) and having a biofouling management plan with onboard record book recording in place.

Reflecting on the recognition, Olav Nortun, CEO for the Thome Group said, “I am delighted that the ‘Southern Star’ has achieved the ABS ‘SUSTAIN-1’ notation as it demonstrates a clear commitment of the owners to the environment and to our crew onboard to ensure that sound practises are followed. The Thome Group recently published its inaugural Sustainability Report and fully supports the UN Sustainability Goals especially with regards to environmental stewardship where we are concentrating on reducing our onboard waste generation and minimising spills and leaks.”

Mike Meade, Tasik Subsea Director, added, “Reducing our vessels’ impact on the environment has always been a key aim of our business and this notation demonstrates the commitment and determination of the dedicated teams at both Tasik Subsea and Thome Group to gain this class notation. Congratulations to everyone involved and thanks also to ABS for their guidance and advice.”

Panos Koutsourakis, ABS Director of Sustainability Strategy said: “The notation recognizes forward-looking operators’ commitment to supporting the UNSDGs and to maintaining a sustainable fleet. It reflects the owners and operators’ commitment to a holistic as opposed to an incremental approach toward Sustainability. I am delighted that we are able to support their sustainability journey and to help them demonstrate to the industry their environmentally sound approach.”

In 2021, the Southern Star achieved a world first , by becoming the first vessel to receive the ABS Infectious Disease Mitigation-Arrangement (IDM-A) notation.

Source: Thome Group