ABS Joins Maersk for Milestone Vessel Naming Ceremony

ABS joined Maersk and global dignitaries for the official naming ceremony of the first containership ever to sail on green methanol, a Maersk feeder vessel built to ABS Class, the LAURA MAERSK.

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, served as the vessel sponsor, christening the LAURA MAERSK, following tradition, with a bottle of champagne.

The 32,300-dwt feeder vessel is the first of 19 dual-fuel engine vessels that can sail on green methanol on order from Maersk to ABS Class. When all 19 vessels on order are deployed and have replaced older vessels they will, when operating on green methanol, generate annual CO2 emissions savings of around 2.3 million tonnes.

“As the LAURA MAERSK enters service, this is a watershed moment for the industry, proving the innovation and dedication of Maersk to support decarbonization technologies. It is also a moment to mark the industry-leading efforts of ABS to assist clients with services and solutions to reduce emissions and enable more sustainable operations,” said John McDonald, ABS President and COO.

“I want to thank the American Bureau of Shipping for helping us turn a vision into reality and being a significant part of this journey for Laura Maersk. A.P. Moller – Maersk wants to accelerate the green transition in shipping and logistics and to do so, we need strong involvement from partners across the industry,” said Leonardo Sonzio, Head of Fleet Management and Technology at Maersk.

Source: ABS