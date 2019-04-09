ABS Launches Global Sustainability Center to Help Industry Transition to a Low-Carbon Economy

ABS launched the ABS Global Sustainability Center with a mission to help maritime transition to a sustainable, lower emissions industry.

“Decarbonizing shipping is a challenge that will compel the industry to reach new technology frontiers. At the same time, it is an opportunity to transition to a more sustainable world economy enabled by efficient, low-carbon transportation,” said ABS Chairman, President and CEO Christopher J. Wiernicki. “To facilitate the journey toward decarbonization targets, ABS established its Global Sustainability Center to coordinate initiatives that advance innovation and technology development focused on safety, practicality and the commercial viability of proposed solutions.”

Located in Singapore, the advanced facility is the flagship of ABS sustainability activities across the globe. The center is led by Gurinder Singh, ABS Director of Global Sustainability, and includes a team of professionals with diverse backgrounds and expertise, supported by the worldwide ABS organization.

The Center brings together industry leading ABS sustainability projects focusing on the de-carbonization of shipping, including:

• Studying the viability of alternative fuels and new energy sources in different shipping sectors

• Analyzing de-carbonization pathways, the impact of seaborne trade growth and IMO targets on new designs

• Using digital technology to simplify transactions and increase operational efficiency

• Certifying, verifying and validating new technology

“Today’s world is quickly changing, and the shipping industry is navigating a complex regulatory landscape and rapid technology changes. The IMO Green House Gas reduction targets will present an unprecedented challenge to the industry—as the targets cannot be achieved with today’s technology. The Center has a vital role to play in helping the industry manage the transition safely,” said Gurinder Singh, ABS Director of Global Sustainability. “Singapore is an ideal location for the Center as we build upon our strong collaboration with leading Universities and Sustainability Centers of Excellence here. The Center is a home for innovation and creativity that brings together industry and academia working hand-in-hand toward a sustainable future.”

The Center plans also include leading an industry education program, seminars and lectures, designed to raise awareness of maritime sustainability technologies and carbon reduction strategies.

Source: ABS