ABS launches Managed Data Services on ST Engineering iDirect’s multi-service Dialog Platform in partnership with iSAT Africa

ABS, a global satellite operator, in partnership with iSAT Africa, a leading satellite solution provider, announced the launch of managed data services on ABS-3A satellite. It will be operating on the ST Engineering iDirect Newtec Dialog® platform for the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.

The deployment of this platform offers cost-effective, robust, high-speed broadband services for general enterprises, oil & gas and NGOs users. It is suitable for remote sites in Africa, Middle East and Europe not connected via terrestrial networks as well as for those locations that require diversification of network infrastructures and back-up services for fiber links. The Dialog platform offers high versatility and supports MF-TDMA and SCPC technologies with advanced bandwidth management features.

The satellite links are operated through a dedicated antenna on ABS-3A at the teleport in Lario, Northern Italy, which offers high reliability, redundancy and interconnectivity to all the main data centers across Europe.

“At iSAT Africa, our aim is to bridge the digital gap in rural and remote African communities by using IP centric 2G/3G/4G technologies,” said Rakesh Kukreja, Managing Director of iSAT Africa. “This requires backhaul that is cost-effective coupled with high performance and availability. ABS-3A, a high-performance satellite provides excellent coverage of Africa and Europe while the Dialog platform offers us a single management platform for all markets starting from a smaller site within a rural community to full macro sites for thousands of subscribers for voice and data. The most important part of this partnership is making services economically viable for rural communities.”

“ISAT is a long-standing and valued customer. With the first deployment of a Dialog hub, it is expanding its portfolio with ST Engineering iDirect,” said Pieter Paul Mooijman, Regional Vice President Africa. “Using its multi-service capability, Dialog will allow ISAT to move into new business areas as and when required, resulting in a high degree of operational flexibility and agility. Combined with ABS’ reach across the region, this is a winning solution for the provision of connectivity to remote areas of Africa and EMEA.”

“The partnership with ISAT & ABS reaffirms our commitment to deliver flexible, rapidly deployable satellite internet solutions to a growing customer base, notably in Africa, with the highest industry SLAs” said Paolo Pusterla, MD of EMEA. “By using ST Engineering iDirect’s technology, we are providing state-of the-art and spectral-efficient connectivity to support key verticals across the whole EMEA region.

Source: ST Engineering iDirect