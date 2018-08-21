ABS marks its entry in Subsea Processing

ABS has developed the Subsea Processing System (SPRS) Advisory that provides an overview of the SPRS and associated sub-systems that are currently available and addresses its technology maturity level.

The advisory also describes the role of ABS as an independent classification society in the verification and validation of subsea processing technologies including new/unproven technologies through the ABS New Technology Qualification services.

The advisory is the first in a series of publications planned by ABS over the next few years. Future publications will include guidance notes, advisories and white papers that provide insight on subsea processing technologies.

Introduction

Subsea processing requires installing a processing facility on the seabed, which provides a variety of benefits for hydrocarbon production. The building blocks of a subsea processing system (SPRS) comprise the subsea separation/treatment system, subsea boosting system, subsea (re-)injection system, subsea power transmission and distribution system, and subsea monitoring and control system.

Typically, an SPRS will at a minimum include a subsea boosting system and/or separation/treatment system.

With advances in new subsea boosting technologies and the maturity of existing technologies, subsea boosting is increasingly being considered as a cost-effective solution for both brownfield and greenfield applications. As the industry adopts subsea boosting and other enabling subsea processing technologies, it is important to review and understand where we are with respect to these technologies. This Advisory provides an overview of the SPRS and associated sub-systems currently available (as of date of publication), and addresses the current technology maturity level, challenges and future trends.



Source: ABS