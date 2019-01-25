ABS Marks Two-Year Safety Milestone: Industry Leading Safety Performance Continues with No Lost Time Incidents during 2017 and 2018

ABS has recorded zero lost time work-related incidents for the second year in a row. The Lost Time Incident Rate (LTIR) has remained at 0.00 throughout 2017 and 2018, underscoring ABS’ industry-leading safety performance.

“Safety is the foundation of all we do and our record of two consecutive years without a lost-time injury stands as a remarkable achievement,” said ABS Chairman, President and CEO, Christopher J. Wiernicki. “Our safety record has been compiled on countless ships, offshore facilities, shipyards and industrial sites globally, all with varying safety regimes in place. This means, first and foremost, that safety is not conditional to where we are, but integral to who we are. Our safety culture is woven into the fabric of life and work at ABS and, because of that, our employees truly are safe everywhere–living proof that, for us, every day is safety day.”

Adam Moilanen, Corporate Vice President, HSQE said, “ABS has an ongoing safety excellence program which incorporates strong occupational health and safety processes and policies, including its 10 Life Safety Rules, which includes its Stop Work Obligation authorizing all employees to intervene if safety is in question in any aspect of their work.”

“We are committed to continually investing in our safety culture and to empowering our colleagues to recognize and control hazards in the work environment to keep ABS at the forefront of safety excellence,” said Wiernicki.

Source: ABS