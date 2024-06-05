ABS: MOU Signed to Use AI Technologies to Eliminate Ship Blind Spots

At Posidonia 2024, ABS signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co., Ltd. (HD KSOE); HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, Co., Ltd. (HHI); and the Liberian International Ship & Corporate Registry (LISCR) to collaborate on the application of artificial intelligence (AI) to eliminate ship safety blind spots.

The MOU aims to use advanced technologies to increase the situational awareness of seafarers. The techniques could ultimately support increased autonomy on board.

“Safety is at the heart of everything we do at ABS and this project holds significant potential for advancing the cause of safety at sea. Enabling AI support of seafarers for high fidelity, 360 degree visibility of an asset is potentially a gamechanger,” said Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS Chairman and CEO.

Under the agreement, ABS will be able to support the project on design assessment, new technology qualification, approval in principle as well as the development of rule guidance to provide clear directives on technical requirements, safety standards and regulatory compliance.

Jang Gwang-pil, Vice President of HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, said: “This agreement is of great significance in that AI-based autonomous navigation solutions and institutional automation solutions, which have been developed by HD Hyundai, have taken a leap from the stage of being applied to ships in stages, and have been able to conduct research to improve the structure of ships using AI technology. We will take the lead in developing new types of ships while improving the safety of ships and sailors through advanced technology development.”

LISCR Chief Executive Officer Alfonso Castileo said: “It is an honor to have the world’s best shipyard, the world’s best classification company, and the world’s best flag administration come together to begin the development of a new era and new ship. The Liberia Flag Authority will continue to develop digital and AI technologies. We will actively cooperate with HD Hyundai for this purpose.”

Source: ABS