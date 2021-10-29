ABS My Digital Fleet™ Expands Maritime Iot Capabilities With The PI System From AVEVA

Shipbuilders, owners and operators can drive improved operational performance and meet critical sustainability goals, powered by a new strategic alliance between ABS, a leading global provider of classification and technical advisory services to the marine and offshore industries, and AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software, driving digital transformation and sustainability.

The ABS My Digital Fleet™ risk management platform integrates with AVEVA’s PI System™ operational data management platform to ingest and normalize large quantities of sensor data received from shipping fleets. This operational data is then analyzed by ABS’ machine learning models. The integrated solution strengthens smart ship operations by empowering users to derive powerful live insights into voyage performance, reduce fuel costs and meet decarbonization goals.

“The ability to store real-time IoT data streams and using ABS’ advanced analytics capabilities, allows contextualizing the operational data and helps visualizing it on demand. This allows owners, operators, and charterers an unprecedented degree of visibility into their fuel consumption trends and carbon footprint. This has the potential to drive performance gains and carbon savings as well as simplify the entire process, sorting business-critical information from the flood of information efficiently,” said Smarty Mathew John, ABS Vice President, Digital Solutions. “The success of our Alliance Program underlines our commitment to working with leading innovators like AVEVA to bring the most powerful digital technologies to ABS My Digital FleetTM users, unlocking advanced new capabilities that will deliver as well as accelerating value for our clients.”

The ABS My Digital FleetTM Alliance Program is designed to nurture an ecosystem of industry-trusted intelligence and technology providers enabling integrated insights for clients on one unified platform.

“AVEVA is delighted to be supporting ABS to deliver digital transformation by being part of ABS’ strong data ecosystem with our state-of-the-art operational data management platform clients,” said Herve Lours, VP of Marine, AVEVA. “Our relationship with ABS opens numerous new possibilities that will unleash further value for the industry.”

Source: ABS