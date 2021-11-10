ABS Nautical Systems Partners with Spares CNX to Digitize Spare Parts Management

ABS Nautical Systems (ABS NS), a leading provider of fleet management software, and Spares CNX, a global provider of spare parts supply chain technology, are partnering to digitalize spare parts inventory management and deliver significant time and cost savings to vessel owners and operators. PROPELLER platform, Spares CNX’s proprietary software for vessel inventory management, will be integrated with ABS NS’ NS Enterprise software suite, offering clients seamless data-driven support for the procurement process, including increased visibility into onboard spare parts levels, locations and real-time consumption.

PROPELLER works seamlessly with select NS Enterprise software modules, including Maintenance Manager, which facilitates lifecycle and survey planning for equipment reliability, and Purchasing Manager, which supports inventory control activities to increase efficiency. In addition, NS Enterprise’s leading-edge module, NS eLogs, a powerful digital solution that replaces traditional paper logbooks to improve the quality and security of data, will be available to onboard engineers via the PROPELLER Ship hardware.

“In the shipping industry, carrying excess inventory can be extremely costly and drain the bottom line,” says Evan Gooch, President of ABS Nautical Systems. “Our clients are looking for new ways to reduce investment in spare parts inventory and focus those dollars in areas that move their business forward. The PROPELLER platform is a game-changer with intelligent parts management that offers our clients greater capabilities for prioritizing, planning and supporting this cost reduction.”

“Spares CNX is bringing spares management into the 21st century,” says John Slattery, CEO of Spares CNX. “ABS Nautical Systems is a natural market partner for us because they truly understand the market’s data-driven paradigm shift and are making significant investments in their software solutions to support digitalization for their clients. Together, we are bringing new-age technologies to an old-world industry and helping shipping companies stay competitive.”

ABS NS’ NS Enterprise is an advanced software platform that supports faster, more accurate decision-making to help marine and offshore industries improve efficiency, increase safety and drive performance. Spares CNX’s PROPELLER IoT solution enables real-time accuracy across the supply chain through the use of Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning technology.

The Spares CNX PROPELLER product suite is comprised of three integrated hardware and software modules: (1) PROPELLER Ship ensures accurate spare parts inventory is maintained onboard; (2) PROPELLER Shore aggregates data from vessels and uses AI to generate actionable insights and recommendations for procurement and operation optimization; and (3) PROPELLER Supply provides shipping status updates along the supply chain through a network of spare part manufacturers, traders and freight forwarders.

Source: ABS Nautical Systems