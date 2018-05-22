ABS Nautical Systems Steers Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Toward Flexible Compliance Solutions

The Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Company adopted the ABS industry leading Subchapter M regulatory compliance mobile software for more than 40 vessels.

Implementing the NS Workboat application across the fleet, GLDD now has a user-friendly mobile platform for comprehensive Subchapter M compliance. Crew can perform work order completions, checklist-based inspections and audits, and identify critical equipment history while moving around the vessel during operations.

“We developed NS Workboat app as the mobile solution to bridge the gap between onshore and onboard collaboration so data, captured from daily operational tasks, provides insights leading to smarter management decision making,” said ABS Nautical Systems COO Stephen Schwarz. “Our mobile software is simplifying how operational and compliance data is captured, managed and reported through a user interface that is easy to use for all levels of an organization.”

With the Subchapter M regulation deadline this July, NS Workboat software is delivered with pre-configured SubM data sets to facilitate faster implementation of individual solutions and all compliance path options (USCG, TSMS, RCP, and ISM).

“We see this new technology not only helping GLDD transition smoothly into Subchapter M compliance, but also significantly improving the day-to-day management of our vessel operations,” said Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Manager Tim Kirby.

Additionally, GLDD is integrating the NS Superintendent mobile app with NS Workboat software to augment their daily operations. NS Superintendent app provides GLDD managers the flexibility to review and approve purchase orders and work orders when away from the office.

“The ABS Superintendent mobile app really streamlines our processes as our approvers now have the approval button in the palm of their hand,” added Kirby.

ABS Nautical Systems offers powerful software designed to solve real problems for real mariners. The NS solution provides capabilities to plan, execute and document all compliance work processes. Cloud-based applications enable rapid deployment of software, which means clients always have the latest version addressing the requirements in new regulations. New NS mobile applications have been developed to support specific onboard crew and manager work functions and can be used both on and offline on iOS and Android devices.

Source: ABS