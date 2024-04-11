ABS Northern Europe Regional Committee Addresses Clean Energy Strategies and the Cost of Compliance

The impact of market-based measures and the cost of compliance in shipping’s dynamic regulatory environment, along with the potential to improve carbon intensity through energy efficiency technologies were highlighted at the annual ABS Northern Europe Regional Committee.

Attendees included marine and offshore stakeholders from Norway, Finland, Sweden and Denmark, where ABS is the leading classification society for existing vessels and newbuilds on order.

John McDonald, ABS President and COO, outlined how ABS is built to serve the next-generation maritime industry with guidance on advanced vessel designs, fuels and infrastructure, digitalization and decarbonization strategies.

“ABS is leading the way in safety, and with our deep expertise in regulatory compliance and advancing technological breakthroughs, we are focused on providing the industry with frictionless solutions to today’s challenges. Electrification and energy storage, energy efficiency retrofits and data optimization to improve voyage performance are going to be key decarbonization strategies in the next phase of the global energy transition. ABS is well-positioned to support clients with safety, quality and technology innovations through this evolving maritime industry,” said McDonald.

The ABS sustainability team provided members with updates on the latest capabilities and solutions for clients. For shipping to reach net-zero carbon emissions, vessels will need to employ energy efficiency technologies such as retrofits with lower friction coatings in combination with carbon capture technologies and the adoption of biofuels.

Committee members were also briefed by ABS specialists on the latest regulatory developments impacting the environment and maritime safety, with emphasis on the European Commission’s Fuel EU program and the European Union’s Fit for 55 plan and emissions trading system (EU ETS).

“ABS provides a very valuable forum with these committees. Engagement with our industry peers is key, and these discussions allow us to learn, listen and leave wiser. I am happy to offer my support as chairman of this distinguished group of leaders. We look forward to more opportunities like this to share knowledge together,” said Leonardo Sonzio, Vice President and Head of Fleet Management and Technology, A.P. Moeller-Maersk, and Chairman of the ABS Northern Europe Regional Committee.

The Committee meetings are a forum for ABS members, including owners, operators, designers, charterers and the shipbuilding and insurance sectors, to come together with ABS leaders and discuss industry issues and developments. These forums are an important part of an ongoing dialogue with the industry to address technical, operational and regulatory challenges.

Source: ABS