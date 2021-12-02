ABS, NYK, MTI and WinGD Team-Up to Verify Design with Modeling and Simulation

ABS, NYK, the Monohakobi Technology Institute Co., Ltd. (MTI) and WinGD have launched a modeling and simulation project to evaluate the impact of new technologies on a Pure Car and Truck Carrier (PCTC) design.

The joint development project (JDP) will build a richly detailed digital model of the vessel’s hybrid propulsion and electrical generation and distribution system to allow high fidelity simulation of the potential for greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction and optimization of the vessel’s propulsion and electrical plant. Understanding of the vessel’s real-world sea-keeping performance will be developed through simulations utilizing meteorological data to recreate a range of conditions experienced at sea.

“At ABS we can now use advanced simulation and modeling to assess new concepts in design, engineering and operations while a vessel is in its design stages, allowing ship owners and shipyards to make more informed decisions. We are proud to be able to support this important project with our industry-leading experience in this space,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Engineering and Technology.

“Further potential GHG reduction by the well-integrated combination of the two-stroke engine and battery is expected once a design for actual sea conditions is implemented. Virtual application of such new system prior to decision-making will accelerate advances in vessel energy efficiency, which is greatly needed for the transition to clean but low energy density fuel,” said Tetsuya Kakinuma, NYK Ship Planning Team Deputy Manager.

“As the complexity of ship systems increases, the importance of simulation in the early stage increases more and more. This JDP is a milestone project for us in that the user of such systems gets involved in the design stage and pursues higher energy efficiency by utilizing integrated simulation technology,” said Ryo Kakuta, MTI Simulation Team Manager.

“While the two-stroke engine remains essential for deep-sea vessels, it now forms the center of a holistic energy system offering exceptional efficiency benefits which result in lower emissions. That is the ultimate goal across our industry and collaborations such as this, to prove what is possible when we combine expertise and a commitment to sustainability in shipping,” said Stefan Goranov, WinGD Program Portfolio Manager – Digital & Hybrid.

The JDP will see NYK provide vessel data for MTI’s integrated model of hull hydrodynamics, propeller and machinery models. WinGD will provide a machinery model and ABS will provide technical expertise and guidance, including verification of the modeling and simulation in accordance with a framework to be developed by ABS.

In an industry first in September, ABS launched an advanced service using sophisticated modeling and simulation technologies to assess the impact of a wide range of vessel decarbonization technologies at the design stage as well as simplifying EEXI and CII compliance.

Source: ABS