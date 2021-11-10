ABS Offers a Single Interface for Compliance and Maintenance Systems

ABS clients can now connect their Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) directly to the ABS MyFreedom™ client portal, providing a single interface for survey, compliance and maintenance reporting for the first time improving efficiency and reducing crew workload.

The integration enables digital survey crediting, providing a more condition-based approach to support an efficient and streamlined onboard class experience. The integration has been fully implemented in the ABS Nautical Systems® software and is open and available to any CMMS provider.

“Through this integration, we can offer an open and secure platform that seamlessly integrates safety and compliance into everyday operations, driving a digitally-connected and more sustainable shipping future,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Engineering and Technology. “This will streamline the flow of data to optimize operations, better manage maintenance priorities and simplify transactions across systems to improve condition monitoring and increase asset availability.”

Offering enhanced risk management, compliance and operational efficiency through better-informed decision-making, ABS MyFreedom delivers total fleet oversight, real-time survey status, smart scheduling, remote survey options, including annual surveys with mobile capture and collaboration, simplified access to compliance data and timely fleet certification renewals.

Source: ABS