ABS Plays Prominent Role in the Global Clean Energy Action Forum ABS Joins the ICS Task Force to Launch Global Clean Energy Marine Hubs

ABS played a prominent role in the Global Clean Energy Action Forum, the joint convening of the Clean Energy Ministerial and Mission Innovation Ministerial, with speakers on green shipping corridors, Clean Energy Marine Hubs and offshore wind.

ABS was also part of the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) Task Force to the Forum to launch Global Clean Energy Marine Hubs, an initiative to coordinate decarbonization efforts from ports, shipping companies, and energy firms.

Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS Chairman President and CEO, spoke at the Mission Innovation: Zero Emissions Shipping Mission panel Accelerating the Maritime Energy Transition with Green Shipping Corridors. The session was addressed by John Kerry, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, U.S. Government. Wiernicki also spoke on the ICS panel on Clean Energy Hubs.

“Bringing together global leaders to learn about the innovations that can take us to 2050 is vitally important. It is also a valuable opportunity to demonstrate to the 31 nations attending how, through initiatives such as green shipping corridors and the emerging carbon and hydrogen value chains, shipping will be the enabler of the clean energy transition. Collaboration is critical to decarbonization success – this event highlights the transformational potential unlocked by global cooperation at the highest levels,” said Wiernicki.

David Walker, ABS Vice President, Global Government spoke on the ICS panel Ports for People, focusing on Zero-Emission Shipping. Gregory Lennon, ABS Vice President, Global Offshore Wind, spoke at the Offshore Wind Business Forum panel: Achieving Liftoff. Breaking through Major Roadblocks after the Inflation Reduction Act.

Source: ABS