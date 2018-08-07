ABS Publishes Comprehensive Guidance Advancing Use of High Ductile Steel

ABS published the ABS Guide for Material Requirements for Higher-Ductility Hull Structural Steel Plates and Sections, providing requirements for the development and application of higher-ductility steels.

“As a technology leader, ABS continually looks ahead and anticipates our clients’ needs and the industries we serve,” said ABS Regional Vice President, Vassilios Kroustallis. “We are excited to release this guidance, enabling a material that can help improve the safety and sustainability of the shipping industry.”

In recent years, there has been growth in the use of higher ductility steels in marine applications, primarily for hull structure. Compared to conventional steel, higher ductility steel has higher elongation and can absorb more energy, helping improve structural safety and prevent cargo loss in case of a collision. Those who opt to comply with the Guide will receive the ABS HDS notation, denoting full compliance with the requirements outlined by the Rules.

Source: ABS