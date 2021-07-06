ABS Publishes Detailed Sustainability Guidance for Tanker Vessels

Detailed analysis of the impact of rapidly evolving sustainability regulations on tanker vessels and the effectiveness of compliance strategies has been published by ABS.

Sustainability Trends: Tankers is the first in a series of publications from ABS, each evaluating the effects of environmental regulations on different sectors of global shipping.

Encompassing regulations, such as EEDI, EEXI and CII, tanker market analysis, evolution of vessel design and the latest technological solutions for enhanced efficiency, Sustainability Trends: Tankers is designed to be a comprehensive resource for the industry.

“Attempting to transition a tanker fleet to low- and no-carbon fuels is an incredibly complex process for owners. Managing future compliance amidst the range of regulations, new technologies, design options and evolving market demands challenges the shipowner to make many complex decisions and to consider many new options that were not available just a decade ago. ABS is committed to supporting the industry as it navigates this dynamic environment. As the leading Class for tanker vessels, ABS is well placed to support owners and operators, with a range of industry-leading sustainability services,” said Georgios Plevrakis, ABS Director, Global Sustainability.

Source: ABS