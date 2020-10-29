ABS Publishes Guidance on Ammonia as a Marine Fuel, Supports Study to Explore Ammonia’s Potential for Singapore

ABS has published guidance on Ammonia as Marine Fuel, evaluating the challenges in design and operation of ammonia-fueled vessels.

The latest in an ongoing series of ABS sustainability focused whitepapers examining different fuel options for the marine industry, Ammonia as Marine Fuel provides information for shipowners considering ammonia as an option in both the near-term and long-term.

“Ammonia is a zero-carbon fuel that can enter the global market relatively quickly and help meet the IMO’s GHG reduction target for 2050. It offers shipowners and operators a zero-carbon tank-to-wake emissions profile but is not without challenges, not least the greater prescriptive requirements for containment and equipment than most of the other alternative fuels under consideration and the need for development for supply side infrastructure,” said Georgios Plevrakis, ABS Director, Global Sustainability. “This guidance underscores how ABS is well-positioned to assist owners, operators, shipbuilders and original equipment manufacturers as they consider the practical implications of the use of ammonia as fuel.”