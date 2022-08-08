ABS Publishes Industry Leading Metadata Best Practices to Support Marine and Offshore Operations

BS’ latest advisory provides best practices for creating and using metadata for managing digital information to support the growing development and adoption of smart, autonomous and remote-control functions in the marine and offshore industries.

Metadata defines and describes other data and what it relates to, providing context to enable data to be processed and translated into usable information.

“Metadata is one of those behind-the-scenes elements of the digital transformation that impacts all aspects of a vessel from design to operation to decommissioning. Supporting ship owners and operators to capitalize on this information is core to our mission. Because of its role in translating other data, making it more useable, metadata is an essential element of smart, autonomous, and remote-control functions that rely on data to support decisions by humans or systems,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Engineering and Technology.

Source: ABS