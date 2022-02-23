ABS Publishes Offshore Green Hydrogen Production Whitepaper

Offshore green hydrogen production is the latest decarbonization technology to be evaluated by ABS as part of its industry-leading series of sustainability guidance.

The ABS Whitepaper: Offshore Production of Green Hydrogen explores the conditions driving the marine and offshore industries toward the adoption and production of green hydrogen, the technologies that make green hydrogen production feasible, and how those technologies can be incorporated into an offshore facility.

Green hydrogen production does not require fossil fuels, but instead uses power from renewable energy sources such as offshore wind turbines to convert water into hydrogen and oxygen.

“Beyond its well understood potential as a fuel for reducing carbon emissions, hydrogen can also be used as a form of energy storage for renewable power sources – the green hydrogen model, which both generates hydrogen fuel and stores it until needed. The idea of storing energy as hydrogen is one of the reasons why green hydrogen is increasingly seen as crucial to maximizing the efficiency of renewable energy sources and is a potential game changer for the marine and offshore industries. I am proud to say ABS is at the forefront of this emerging technology, as is comprehensively demonstrated by this industry-leading whitepaper,” said Gareth Burton, ABS Vice President, Technology.

ABS is working with Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) and Korea Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering (KSOE) to jointly develop technical guidance for green hydrogen production from offshore platforms. It is a key first step to the design and construction of a facility by 2025. The guidance will facilitate the development of production facilities providing a vital contribution to the growth of a global green hydrogen economy.

Source: ABS