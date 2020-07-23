ABS Ramps-Up Global Sustainability Capability

ABS has announced a major global expansion of its sustainability support for the industry, with three new centers of excellence in key areas.

Located in Athens, Houston and Copenhagen, together with the ABS Global Sustainability Center that opened in Singapore in 2019, the new centers create a unique global network of support. Each offers the full spectrum of sustainability expertise, but each is also a global center of excellence in key maritime sustainability disciplines.

Athens is the center of ABS vessel performance and efficiency expertise. In Houston, a range of specialists deliver industry-leading expertise in alternative fuels, waste streams and human centric design. Copenhagen is a center of excellence in vessel innovations and fuel technologies. Singapore is the home of ABS sustainability reporting and Environmental, Social and Governance strategy expertise.

“Decarbonization of the shipping industry is the biggest challenge faced by this or any other generation and ABS is investing to ensure we can support the marine and offshore industries accordingly,” said ABS Chairman, President and CEO, Christopher J. Wiernicki. “We are committed to leading the way on sustainability in maritime, to working with the industry to meet IMO decarbonization objectives safely.”

Already a leader in maritime sustainability, ABS is partnering with leading industry players in a range of joint initiatives designed to drive forward key areas of research such as vessel design, future fuels, digital technologies and decarbonization pathways. In June, ABS became a founder member of the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping.

“Our capabilities in sustainability were already second to none and now we are taking it to the next level,” said Georgios Plevrakis, ABS Global Sustainability Director. “We understand what it is going to take to get the industry to 2050. The road is long and challenging but we are giving ourselves the tools to meet that challenge. This is just the start. This new global structure, combined with our industry partnerships will enable us to make a significant contribution. Furthermore, our team of experts is geared so that it can provide substantial support in all elements of sustainability including Environmental Excellence, Social Responsibility as well as Operational Excellence and Governance.”

ABS has also produced a wide range of support and guidance to the industry. Most recently by publishing detailed analysis of the latest trends and projections on carbon-reduction strategies for shipping in Setting the Course to Low Carbon Shipping.

Source: ABS