ABS Signs MOU with HD KSOE to Advance Zero-Carbon Ships

Enhancing their collaboration on cutting-edge marine and technology projects, ABS and HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to advance the development and certification of innovative systems for next-generation, zero-carbon ships.

Representatives from both companies met at Gastech 2024 for the signing ceremony. Entitled “Cooperation on the Advanced Zero-Carbon Ships,” the MOU focuses on integrating advanced technologies in three main areas:

A novel LNG cargo handling system that utilizes full re-liquefaction system to suppress boil-off gas (BOG) for zero-carbon LNG carriers

A comprehensive ammonia fuel supply system including pressure control for large commercial vessels

An efficient integrated system that enhances re-liquefaction with cold ammonia fuel supply, thereby improving system efficiency and reducing power consumption

“To help safely deliver the rapid technological advances our industry needs, collaboration will be essential. ABS is proud to expand our relationship with HD KSOE, and we look forward to working together on innovative concepts to optimize and enhance next-generation vessels,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer.

“HD KSOE and ABS are committed to advanced key technological developments for the next-generation vessel market through collaboration. We look forward to presenting a long-term vision for gas carriers and zero-carbon fueled ships, focusing on achieving net-zero emissions,” said Sung Young-jae, HD KSOE Vice President and Research Director of Decarbonization Research Lab.

Source: ABS