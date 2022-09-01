ABS Signs Polish Offshore Wind Sector Deal

American Bureau of Shipping Poland Sp. z.o.o. is supporting the development of Poland’s offshore wind market by signing the Polish Offshore Wind Sector Deal, an initiative that includes signatories such as Total, Orsted, Equinor and Shell.

Investors, developers and supply chain service companies joined the Polish government to develop a robust offshore wind industry. The initiative aims to generate 5.9 GW of electricity by 2030 and 11 GW by 2040, with the local economy and job creation at its heart.

“ABS has served clients in the Baltic region for many years, and in 2023, we will celebrate the thirtieth anniversary of our ABS office in Gdansk,” said Piotr Janusz Wasilewski, Principal Surveyor in Charge in Gdynia Port. “ABS stands ready to support our clients in Poland, bringing our expertise in offshore wind as well as the supporting regulatory landscape to this exciting initiative.”

“ABS classed the largest floating offshore wind project in Kincardine off the coast of Scotland, and we look forward to continuing to serve as a trusted advisor, bringing this expertise and capability to support the growth of the Polish offshore wind market for fixed and floating technologies,” said Greg Lennon, ABS Vice President, Head of Global Offshore Wind.

ABS has been instrumental in the formulation of global standards for wind platforms, notably working with the International Electrical Commission, IEC, on global standards for the design and fabrication of floating wind installations. For more information on ABS Offshore Wind services,

Source: ABS