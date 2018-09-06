ABS Supports AMVER Awards Honoring Germany’s Commitment to Saving Lives at Sea

ABS continued its long-standing support for the AMVER Awards by sponsoring a ceremony recognizing German contributions to the unique reporting system supporting search and rescue efforts for those in distress at sea.

Hosted at the U.S. Consulate in Hamburg, the ceremony saw 719 vessels from 108 German shipowners and operators honored for their commitment to maritime safety, making themselves available to assist in search and rescue activities anywhere in the world.

“The AMVER Awards recognize the heroic efforts of not only the brave men and women who assist people in peril at sea but also the companies who enable them to do so through their participation in this vital system. ABS is very proud to support all of their efforts, which align closely with our own safety-focused mission,” said Kirsi Tikka, ABS Executive Vice President and Senior Maritime Advisor.

“We recognize there can be a significant impact on operations when ships are called on to deviate from their course. These awards are a way we can highlight, to the wider maritime community, the significance of their efforts and the contribution that AMVER Members make to the safety of the global maritime community,” said Benjamin Strong, AMVER Director. “As we celebrate our 60th year of operation, it is important to showcase that AMVER members saved a total of 153 lives in 2017—whether it is another commercial vessel, a yachtsman or a migrant in peril at sea, an AMVER ship is ready and available to assist.”

