ABS, the Largest Class in Greece, Explores the Future of Shipping, Regulatory Developments and Net-Zero Solutions at the ABS Hellenic National Committee Meeting

Greek shipping and maritime finance leaders joined ABS, the leading Class in Greece, to hear the latest thinking on the clean energy transition, regulatory landscape and sustainability initiatives impacting the industry at the annual ABS Hellenic National Committee Meeting.

The committee, comprised of shipowners, ship managers, charterers, Greek shipping investment bankers and brokers, heard the ABS-classed fleet has grown to 280 million gross tons and retained the number one position in global orderbook.

“Macro-economic factors and regulations are shaping the future of our industry and driving change through demand for fuels and sustainability standards. Given the strength of our long relationships here in Greece, we are able to bring together influential voices from across the value chain to really move the industry conversation forward,” said Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS Chairman, President and CEO.

Athens-based Stamatis Fradelos, ABS Vice President, Regulatory Affairs, examined shipping’s regulatory landscape. Fradelos shared that the revision of the IMO’s Initial Greenhouse Gas Strategy will impact the intensity and timeframe of mid-term measures. He highlighted the possibility of incentives for the uptake of low and zero carbon ships through market-based measures and the GHG fuel standard. The committee also heard about potential challenges and opportunities arising from the implementation of the EU ETS and the FuelEU maritime regulation.

Guest speaker, Mark Ross, President of Chevron Shipping Company, shared perspectives on technology advancements and decarbonization projects for their fleet of LNG carriers and tankers.

Panos Koutsourakis, ABS Vice President, Global Sustainability, shared a comprehensive report detailing decarbonization programs and ABS’ advanced sustainability services. Committee members heard how biofuels will play a substantial role in the short term. However, more sustainable biofuels shall be fed into the market to cover the shipping needs long term.

“ABS’ support for the industry is important at this challenging time where we are striving to meet decarbonization goals while maintaining safe and viable operations. By bringing together this committee of leading industry figures, we are able to work together on solutions and share knowledge,” said Peter Livanos, Chairman of GasLog Ltd. and the ABS Hellenic National Committee Chairman.

The ABS Committee meetings are important forums, part of an ongoing dialogue with the industry to address technical, operational and regulatory challenges.

Source: ABS