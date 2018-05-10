ABS to Class Two New VLCCs for Kyklades

ABS was selected to class two Very Large Crude Carriers ordered by Greece’s Kyklades Maritime Corporation (KMC).

The two 330-meter long vessels, each 319,000-dwt, will be built in Korea by Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) and are expected to be delivered in 2020. The order takes the number of KMC VLCC vessel orders classed by ABS to four, with two already under construction.

“We are excited to build on our close working relationship with Kyklades with another significant new building order,“ said ABS Vice President, Europe, Vasillios Kroustadis. “ABS is the number one class society in Greece and a global leader in the classification of tankers. Our selection for this project reflects our strong reputation in both areas.”

ABS is the preferred class for tankers and has a 29% share of the global tanker orderbook.ABS engineers and surveyors will work closely with KMC’s technical staff and HHI to satisfy compliance with ABS’ construction standards and other applicable regulations.

Source: ABS