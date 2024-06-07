ABS to Create a Hellenic Ship Safety Center, Where the Future of Safety Meets the Future of Learning

ABS today unveiled plans to create a pioneering new ship safety center in Athens harnessing the power of new immersive training techniques, game-based learning and virtual reality environments for the Greek shipping community.

The Hellenic Ship Safety Center is designed to prepare seafarers to handle a multi-dimensional industry with alternative fuels and emerging technologies, recognizing that decarbonization advances that do not prioritize safety are not sustainable.

“There is a lot of focus on technology readiness timelines but what we need to focus on is people readiness timelines,” said Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS Chairman and CEO.

“Just think about the degree of change faced by a seafarer today: dynamic versus static fuels, advanced electrification systems, innovative power trains, active energy efficiency devices, soon you can add carbon capture systems, the toxicity challenge of ammonia and further down the track maybe nuclear propulsion. Clearly, the coming generation of seafarers will need to acquire a range of new skills and competencies, and the industry needs to invest in training and development to ensure that these skills are effectively transferred.”

The center, which has the support of the Hellenic Ministry of Maritime Affairs and the Union of Greek Shipowners, will address critical emerging safety issues such as handling dynamic fuels, risks generated by cyber enabled systems, hybrid battery propulsion and other technological and decarbonization driven changes onboard.

The center was announced with an opening address from Christos Stylianidis, Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy of Greece. It was followed by a panel discussion on the future of safety, learning and training featuring Christopher J. Wiernicki, Ted Petrone, Vice Chairman, Navios Maritime Partners L.P. and Dimitrios Fafalios, president of Fafalios Shipping S.A., Chairman of Intercargo, and Secretary to Board of the Union of Greek Shipowners. It was moderated by Nigel Lowry of Lloyd’s List.

Source: ABS