ABS Uses Industry-Leading MODU and Tanker Experience to Benefit Shuttle Tanker Sector

ABS has updated the Shuttle Tanker Advisory, offering insights on shuttle tanker design and operation all over the globe, with particular focus on Brazil, the North Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico.

“ABS is the Class leader in the tanker industry and combined with its unparalleled experience in the classification of mobile offshore drilling units, ABS has developed substantial skill in the assessment of dynamic positioning systems. This, together with an extensive network of experienced Surveyors and Engineers, means we are uniquely positioned to assist the industry with understanding the requirements related to the development and operation of this highly specialized type of vessel from a class perspective,” said Jose Ferreira, ABS Vice President, South America Regional Business Development. “Our in-depth understanding of Emissions and Pollution Control features, such as EEDI calculations for shuttle tankers, and modern digital technics, such as Remote Surveys, are also part of ABS’ capabilities to support an efficient and reliable shuttle tanker operations.”

The Advisory explains how ABS optional notations complement class and statutory requirements to fulfill varying regional and operational requirements. As well as exploring new technologies having an impact on the sector, the Advisory identifies requirements not covered by ABS class services that may be addressed by newbuild specifications or operational policies.

ABS has been working with the industry to lead development of innovation in sustainability and digital technologies. ABS has also updated a range of industry-leading support to reflect the needs of shuttle tankers, including:

The ABS Guide for the Class Notation Bow or Stern Loading and Unloading for Oil Carriers, Liquefied Gas Carriers or Chemical Carriers –The Guide has been recently updated to include requirements from the Norwegian Oil and Gas recommended Guidelines for Offshore Loading Shuttle Tankers, which are widely applied for the design of shuttle tankers operating in North Sea and Brazil.

The ABS Guide for Bridge Design and Navigational Equipment/Systems – NBLES (COS) – Navigational Bridge Layout and Equipment/Systems for Coastal and Offshore Service (NBLES (COS)) – It is an optional notation assigned to vessels that typically operate in coastal and narrow waters provided they meet enhanced requirements of the ABS Guide for Bridge Design and Navigational Equipment/Systems for bridge design, configuration, workstation arrangements and bridge instrumentation including detailed documentation of the vessel’s maneuvering characteristics based on sea trials. The NBLES (COS) Notation is well suited for shuttle tanker vessels.

The ABS Guide for Dynamic Positioning Systems – DPS Notations with Symbol + indicating additional requirements for station-keeping capacity and failure modes for certain static components.

From the first 100,000 dwt tanker to today’s most advanced vessels, ABS has been providing owners and operators with the insights and guidance needed to achieve their goals, always with an eye towards safety and sustainability. Over the last decade, ABS has continued to support the tanker market with innovative solutions.

