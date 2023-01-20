ABS Welcomes U.S. Congressman Dan Crenshaw (TX-2) to Global Headquarters

ABS hosted U.S. Representative Dan Crenshaw (TX-2) at its global headquarters in Spring, TX where he toured facilities and met with employees to learn more about the integral role of ABS in the global maritime industry.

“We are pleased to welcome Congressman Crenshaw to our global headquarters to discuss the important work ABS does to support and drive safety in the marine and offshore industries. We’ve had a long history of supporting the U.S. government and working alongside government and commercial stakeholders to support fleet development and improve safety,” said Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS Chairman, President and CEO.

“When I’m back in the district, I enjoy meeting with businesses and industry – not only to learn more about their role and contributions to our economy, but to understand their needs and priorities. The maritime industry is critical not only to Houston and the surrounding region—but also to the nation. ABS plays an important role in supporting crew and vessel safety and promoting the protection of the environment,” said Dan Crenshaw, U.S. Representative for Texas’ 2nd Congressional District.

During the visit, Congressman Crenshaw toured the ABS Decision Support Center where he was able to view real-time remote operations and met with ABS leadership and employees, learning about the latest research and development projects and industry efforts ABS is involved in.

Source: ABS