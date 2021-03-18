Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy, ADU to support career requirements of students across emirate

Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy, the training and development hub of Abu Dhabi Ports, and Abu Dhabi University (ADU) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on bilateral cooperation.

The MoU will support the education and career requirements of students across the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Signed by Dr. Yasser Al Wahedi, Director, Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy, and Prof. Waqar Ahmad, Chancellor of the Abu Dhabi University, the agreement will act as a blueprint for both institutions to work more closely together in developing advanced instructional content such as print and digital publications, and providing students with more credit transfer options, enhanced learning resources, and augmented social programmes.

Captain Maktoum Al Houqani, Managing Director of Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy, said, “Abu Dhabi Ports aims through Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy to foster a leading maritime education and training institute capable of producing highly qualified cadets equipped with the necessary skills that will enhance the performance of the nation’s maritime sector, and contribute to achieving our wise leadership’s vision of transforming Abu Dhabi into a global maritime trade hub.

“By integrating our personnel and digital resources with one of the country’s most esteemed institutions of higher learning, we will strengthen the superior educational and professional opportunities that we provide to our students through our diverse catalogue of courses, programmes, and accreditations.”

The MoU sets out a framework to discover new dimensions regarding student exchanges, internships, and knowledge-sharing initiatives. It outlines how both organisations can co-operate further in relation to seminars, conferences, and training programmes.

Prof. Waqar Ahmad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University, said, “Abu Dhabi University views this collaboration as the key to expanding our ability to prepare and transform our student body into a knowledge-based workforce that will enjoy fulfilling careers.”

“Our MoU with the Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy not only enables us to produce highly qualified career-oriented graduates in alignment with our leadership’s long-term strategic vision, but it elevates our standards of teaching, student learning, faculty scholarship, and engagement with the community.”

Source: WAM – The Emirates News Agency