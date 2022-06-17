Abu Dhabi Ports and National Marine Dredging in pact to conduct offshore surveys

Abu Dhabi Ports Group, the operator of industrial cities and free zones in the emirate, has signed a deal with National Marine Dredging Company to set up a joint venture company that will carry out offshore surveys and offer subsea services in the UAE, the GCC and select international markets.

The joint venture, Safeen Surveys and Subsea Services, will offer a portfolio comprising offshore surveys (geophysical and geotechnical), trenching and dredging support services, state news agency Wam reported.

The deal was signed by Capt Mohamed Al Shamisi, managing director and group chief executive of AD Ports Group, and Yasser Zaghloul, group chief executive of National Marine Dredging.

Safeen Surveys and Subsea Services will deliver expertise in the marine and diving services for our UAE clients to take advantage of,” Mr Al Shamisi said.

“This, in turn, further supports the leadership’s efforts to foster a sustainable, diversified and knowledge-based economy.”

ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies, remains a majority shareholder in AD Ports Group, with a 75.42 per cent stake in the listed entity.

Established in 2006, AD Ports Group owns and operates 10 ports in the UAE, including Khalifa Port, Zayed Port, Mussaffah Port, Fujairah Terminals, Community Ports, Kamsar Port and the Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal, as well as a terminal in Guinea.

It also manages more than 550 square kilometres of industrial zones and an end-to-end logistics business, besides offering a range of maritime services.

NMDC is an engineering, procurement, construction and marine dredging contractor active in the Mena region. In January 2022, ADQ transferred a 10 per cent stake in NMDC to AD Ports.

Safeen Surveys and Subsea Services will also provide integrated subsea services, such as commercial diving services, remotely-operated vehicles and unmanned inspections vessels, along with customised solutions tailored for offshore operations related to the oil, gas and renewable energy sectors, Wam reported.

“The new company will offer the most advanced offshore surveys and diving solutions to different types of environments and across wider geographies,” Mr Zaghloul said.

It will operate in the UAE, GCC and global markets where both AD Ports Group and NMDC maintain a presence. These global markets include Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Guinea, Iraq, western India, Mauritania, Mauritius, Pakistan, Sudan and Taiwan, Wam reported.

Source: The National News