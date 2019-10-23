Abu Dhabi Ports breaks ground for Marsa Mina project

Abu Dhabi Ports announced that it has started work on Marsa Mina, a new water front leisure destination located at the city’s historic Mina Zayed port area.

The project, which comprises of food trucks, retail units constructed from recycled shipping containers, family entertainment, playgrounds and open seating areas, is scheduled to be completed in the first quarter of 2020, Abu Dhabi Ports said in a press statement.

The area will showcase artworks created from reused maritime equipment, the statement said.

It said the project will cater to residents as well as cruise tourists by virtue of its location next to the Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal.

Abu Dhabi Ports CEO Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi said in the statement that Marsa Mina will also support local small and medium enterprises.

He said: “To promote the growth of small and medium enterprises in Abu Dhabi, we have set aside development space in Marsa Mina dedicated to entrepreneurs and start-ups. Businesses who are keen on establishing themselves in the port can expect a streamlined registration process.”

Established in 2006, Abu Dhabi Ports owns and manages 11 ports and terminals in the UAE and Guinea.

Source: Reuters (Writing by Madhura Deulgaonkar; Editing by Anoop Menon)