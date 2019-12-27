Abu Dhabi Ports set to close 2019 with record results

Abu Dhabi Ports is on-pace to close 2019 with impressive year-to-date results and record-breaking milestones, the company said.

Two of these milestones were achieved in the 11 months spanning from January to November. During the period, the company handled more than 20 million tons of general cargo across all ports, surpassing its 2018 full-year performance of 19.7 million, while its container handling performance reached 2.5 million TEUs, surpassing the 1.7 million TEUs result for 2018.

These achievements were bolstered largely by the growth in cargo handling performance at both Musaffah Port and Khalifa Port. From January through November, the former reported a 300 percent year-on-year increase, while the latter saw a 25 percent growth year-on-year. Container throughput at Khalifa Port also rose by 63 percent year-on-year during the same period.

Over the course of the year, another impressive result was reached in August, when during a single month, Abu Dhabi Ports handled 2.5 million tons of cargo, representing a new monthly cargo throughput record for the company.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al-Shamisi, group CEO of Abu Dhabi Ports, said: “Our strong 2019 performance to-date reflects our commitment to move beyond our traditional role as a port operator and toward strengthening our contribution as a facilitator and enabler of industrial and global trade. Part of that strategic focus has led us to our long-term collaborations with our local and global partners, with whom we are strengthening trade routes across Asia, Africa, Europe, and further afield, attracting new global customers, and cementing Abu Dhabi’s position as a major international trade hub.”

Source: Arab News