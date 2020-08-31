Abu Dhabi Terminals Receives In-Country Value Program Certification

Abu Dhabi Terminals (ADT), the manager and operator of the region’s first technologically advanced semi-automated terminal at Khalifa Port, has been In-Country Value certified.

In-Country Value is defined as the total spend retained in-country that can benefit business development, contribute to human capability development, and stimulate productivity in the UAE economy.

Obtaining the certification not only reflects ADT’s continued commitment to being a major contributor to the UAE’s economic diversification but to also being a leader in developing local talent via its comprehensive Emiratisation strategy.

The In-Country Value Program focuses on national economic contribution through three major areas: strategic considerations, Emiratisation and GDP diversification. Initiated by ADNOC in 2018, the program has expanded to include multiple sectors and has also been adopted by Abu Dhabi Ports, Aldar Properties, and Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, with the four sector leaders now forming the majority of government tenders issued in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

On the organisational achievement, Mr. Ahmed Al Mutawa, Abu Dhabi Terminals’ Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We are very proud to announce Abu Dhabi Terminals receiving its In-Country Value certification. Abu Dhabi Terminals’ ranking is testament to the continued efforts to support the visionary leadership of Abu Dhabi and the UAE in their ongoing quest for economic growth, diversification, and prosperity. I would like to extend my sincere appreciation to the team, whose dedication played a critical role in achieving this milestone. This certification offers great opportunities, not only for ADT, but our partners and stakeholders alike and represents unique prospects that can be offered to our customers via competitive integrated logistics solutions.”

Source: Abu Dhabi Terminals