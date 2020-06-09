Abu Dhabi Terminals Signs Strategic Partnership Agreement with ATCUAE

Abu Dhabi Terminals (ADT) and Automobile & Touring Club of the United Arab Emirates (ATCUAE) have entered into a strategic partnership to collaborate and promote TIR system (“Transports Internationaux Routiers” or “International Road Transports”). among its stakeholders with regards to the maritime movement of goods under Import, Transit and Export customs regimes using Abu Dhabi Terminals (Khalifa Seaport) located in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi is fast emerging as the regional maritime hub for transhipment, logistics and allied services. ADT operated Khalifa Port Container Terminal in Abu Dhabi has outpaced regional growth rate in maritime business and is strategically positioned to facilitate growth of trade and transport in the Middle East region. On the other hand, the UN-TIR system is a proven trade facilitation tool, as TIR authorised operators can move goods quickly across multiple customs territories, under customs control, using a single guarantee. ATCUAE is the TIR association in UAE by law and a strategic partner to the federal and local customs authorities. Therefore a strategic partnership between these two parties will assist in streamlining procedures while reducing administrative burden for customs authorities and for transport and logistics companies.

TIR is operating in all seven UAE Emirates and certified by the customs Authorities, however ADT is the first container terminal operator in the UAE signing strategic partnership agreement to promote TIR.

Mr. Ahmed al Mutawa, CEO of ADT, said:

We at Abu Dhabi Terminals have always strived to stay ahead of the curve and the partnership with ACTUAE is a step in that direction. Demand for our services and maritime traffic has grown exponentially at ADT over the past years. We are also doubling our capacity by the end of 2020, and our terminal will be linked to Etihad Rail in future. Therefore, with growing traffic and expansion of our hinterland beyond UAE borders, it is imperative that ADT should promote tools and products that improves not only ease of doing business for our customers but provide seamless transaction experience.

H.E. Mohamad bin Sulayem, President of ACTUAE, said:

“The most important aspect of this Strategic Partnership is to jointly promote the use of the TIR system among our customer portfolio. Thereby to facilitate trade and the movement of goods in ease at Khalifa Seaport, under the cover of TIR carnets, in collaboration of the esteemed Federal Customs Authority and National Customs Authorities in UAE.

The TIR system is a proven tool that ensures the national agenda for security and safety in the movement of goods with mutual recognition of customs controls, facilitating trade and economic development in UAE. At the same time, the TIR system benefits UAE business in the elimination of financial burdens through TIR guarantees virtually covering customs duties & Taxes, thus saving time & money along the entire supply chain. These benefits are made possible with the national interest of customs authorities and their customer-centric services rendered, par excellence.

We look forward to working closely with ADT to maximize the trade flows in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi under the best practices of the auspicious TIR convention, connecting other emirates based free zones and local market businesses”

Source: Abu Dhabi Ports