Abu Dhabi’s Murban crude faces stiff competition in Asian market

Abu Dhabi’s light sour Murban crude may struggle to sell in the Asian spot market over the next few trading cycles as many rival grades pose for competition, with various light sweet US grades, Kuwait’s new Super Light and Far East Russian ESPO Blend attracting more buyer interest in Asia lately.

The light sour Middle Eastern crude complex has faced significant downside pressure this month amid strong competition from US crude suppliers actively marketing their cargoes in Asia.

State-run Indian Oil Corp. for one, has signed its first US term crude oil deal earlier this month, buying 6 million barrels for delivery in the fourth quarter.

IOC officials did not identify the exact crude grades bought under the US crude term deal, but trade sources based in Singapore said the Indian end-user could have bought a combination of light sweet grades including Light Louisiana Sweet and WTI Midland.

In addition, various trading firms including Trafigura, Equinor and Aramco Trading have been actively offering US Eagle Ford crude and condensate to both Northeast and Southeast Asian end-users in recent weeks, market participants said.

Asian trade sources noted that Eagle Ford condensate delivered into Asia is typically broken down into three different gravities of 52 API, 55 API and 58 API. Eagle Ford crude meanwhile is typically marketed with a gravity of 45 API.

Healthy Asian light and middle distillate product margins so far in the third quarter could have propped up regional refiners’ demand for crude grades rich in naphtha and gasoil yields and the US grades likely appealed to regional refiners more than Murban, Northeast Asian traders said.

Kuwait’s recent launch of Super Light crude also raised alarm bells among light sour Persian Gulf crude suppliers with the new export grade increasingly finding homes in Northeast Asia, market participants said.

Late last month, KPC had issued a tender offering six 500,000-barrel cargoes of Kuwait Super Light crude for loading over September 1-2, September 8-9, September 13-14, September 19-20, September 25-26 and September 30-October 1.

The full tender results could not immediately be confirmed but Asian trade sources that all of the cargoes could have been snapped up by Japanese and South Korean companies.

Reflecting the stiff competition from US crude suppliers and the new Kuwaiti grade, light-end Middle Eastern grades such as ADNOC’s Murban, Das Blend and Qatar’s Land traded in deep discounts to their respective official selling prices so far in the October trading cycle.

Murban’s spread to its OSP in October was assessed at a discount of 55 cents/b Monday, while that for Das Blend was at a discount of 70 cents/b, S&P Global Platts data showed.

Platts data also showed Murban’s differential against second-month Dubai swap tumbled to a premium of $2.51/b on August 17, the lowest level since $2.42/b on October 5 last year.

FAR EAST RUSSIAN ESPO

Middle distillate-rich Far East Russian crude grades look set to add to the growing competition with South Korean refiners recently finding price differentials for ESPO Blend crude more attractive than light sour Abu Dhabi grades.

“Ideally Murban’s differential to Dubai should be lower than ESPO in order to lure Asian buyers because the logistics would cost much more,” said a trading manager at a South Korean refiner, referring to much shorter delivery distance for Far East Russian grades.

An industry source based in Seoul also noted that South Korean refiners typically look at ESPO Blend and Sokol when light sour Persian Gulf grades appear expensive.

Platts data showed that the outright price spread between Murban and ESPO Blend averaged at a premium of 68 cents/b so far in Q3 and a premium of 76 cents/b in Q2.

In comparison, the spread averaged minus 97 cents/b in Q1, minus 61 cents/b and minus 76 cents/b in Q4 and Q3 last year respectively.

“Normally ESPO can serve as a first-choice alternative to Murban,” the source based in Seoul said.

Amid recent signs of stronger Asian demand for ESPO Blend, latest spot trade levels for October loading ESPO crude were concluded at premiums of around $3.60/b to to Platts front-month Dubai assessment, traders said. The last time the premium was higher was during mid-May, Platts data showed.

Source: Platts