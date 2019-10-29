Accelerate innovation in Rotterdam with PortXL

For the 5th year running, PortXL opens its door to innovative start-ups from all over the world looking to accelerate their concepts, and disruptive scale-ups seeking to expand their business in the maritime world.

Every year a handful of the best upcoming companies which can make a significant impact on the port economy in a sustainable way, are selected by a joint effort of PortXL – of which the Port of Rotterdam Authority is a proud founding father together with Van Oord – and corporate partners. These include prestigious companies such as EY, Vopak, Boskalis, Shell, Royal IHC and plenty more. The carefully selected start-ups are put through a three-month acceleration program, while simultaneously the scale-ups take part in the business fast track. The common goal end is signing paid contracts with corporate partners at Shakedown – the closing event of the program in June 2020.

Applications for the 2020 program are open

The 2019 program had 16 innovative companies take part and concluded with a record 29 contracts signed. Records are meant to be broken. If you have what it takes to positively impact the economy and ecology both and disrupt the maritime industry, apply via this link or email [email protected] (link sends e-mail) with your questions. The closing date for applications is January 15th 2020.

About PortXL

PortXL is the world’s first Maritime Port Accelerator and is unique in its kind, with a global network of leading companies and experts. The objective of PortXL is the acceleration of innovative technologies for the maritime, logistics, energy and chemical industry sectors in port regions across the world. In doing so, PortXL activates the largest possible ecosystem to stimulate entrepreneurship for all involved parties. The PortXL ecosystem comprises start-ups and scale-ups, investors and partners, and market leading companies such as Van Oord, Port of Rotterdam, EY, Royal IHC, Mammoet, Vopak, Boskalis, Shell, Rabobank, City of Rotterdam, Ampelmann, North Sea Port, InnovationQuarter and ECE.

Source: Port Of Rotterdam