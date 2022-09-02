Accelleron launches data-enabled service agreement for medium-speed engine turbochargers

Accelleron, the new face of ABB Turbocharging, have launched a new data-enabled service agreement with an accompanying customer portal that uses the power of analytics to optimize turbocharger maintenance, advise on turbocharger health and enhance OPEX. Turbo SmartCare provides more flexible maintenance by putting intelligent, remote insights provided by Accelleron’s expert engineers into the hands of the ship operator.

By introducing Turbo SmartCare to the medium-speed four-stroke engine market, Accelleron is transforming turbocharger maintenance at a time when fuel consumption and emissions generated by the global shipping fleet is under increasing scrutiny. Turbochargers play a key role in the decarbonization of shipping operations not only by helping to decrease fuel consumption but also through their health being critical to optimal engine performance.

Turbo SmartCare moves away from standard time-led service agreements which are defined by fixed inspection milestones, irrespective of the actual condition or health of the turbocharger, towards a data-driven analysis that will have a positive impact on excess emissions and reduce unnecessary expenditure on turbocharger maintenance.

Via the intuitive customer portal Loreka, users have 24/7 access to easy-to-interpret fleet-wide turbocharger health indicators using a traffic light status and accompanying advisories provided by Accelleron experts.

As part of the new offering, Accelleron provides guaranteed coverage for the entire duration of the service agreement, which is based on a fixed price per running hour and covers scheduled and unscheduled maintenance with protection against unexpected events and wear on the turbochargers. This gives Turbo SmartCare customers full financial predictability enabling them to accurately plan ahead with no unexpected costs.

Dr. Thorsten Bosse, Head of Global Service Product Management at Accelleron, said, “Turbocharger data is carefully analyzed by Accelleron experts, who provide deeper insights and advisories by combining analytics with our long history of engineering design experience. As experts in the field of turbocharging, we provide Turbo SmartCare customers with insightful advice, for example on how to fine-tune Time Between Overhauls (TBO) to allow alignment of the engine overhaul with that of the turbocharger. This type of agreement represents a fundamental change in how we do turbocharger servicing in our industry.”

Source: ACCELERON