Accelleron launches new all-inclusive service agreement for auxiliary engine turbochargers

Accelleron have launched an all-inclusive service agreement for auxiliary engine turbochargers that streamlines maintenance procedures and eliminates unexpected costs. Turbo AuxiliaryCare provides ship owners and ship managers with peace of mind that vessels can undergo necessary auxiliary engine turbocharger maintenance as and when required, with minimal administrative burden, at a fixed price.

By providing event-based maintenance, inclusive of all spare parts, labor, and transport Turbo AuxiliaryCare customers gain full financial predictability, enabling them to accurately plan for future servicing without unexpected costs. In addition, the Turbo AuxiliaryCare service agreement is flexible with respect to the covered equipment. When the customer’s fleet of vessels changes, the coverage of Turbo AuxiliaryCare can be adapted accordingly, providing further peace of mind.

Turbo AuxiliaryCare customers enjoy exclusive access to Accelleron’s pool of exchange turbocharger units, which are delivered to a vessel prior to a required maintenance taking place. This allows the crew to swap units that need to be serviced as and when required, even while sailing or bunkering. Exchange units in need of servicing are then sent to the Accelleron service hub for overhaul and storage until their next use. As a result, engine downtime due to turbocharger service is kept to the absolute minimum while, at the same time, customers are no longer required to invest in exchange units themselves.

The Turbo AuxiliaryCare service agreement significantly reduces the administrative burden. The procurement process is largely simplified by removing multiple purchase orders, contracts, and invoices usually encountered when coordinating maintenance jobs for a moving, global fleet. This is achieved through Turbo AuxiliaryCare customers having a single point of contact at Accelleron who coordinate all maintenance activities, with only one purchase order and invoice issued for each servicing event.

Dr. Thorsten Bosse, Head of Global Service Product Management at Accelleron, said, “Making it easy and reliable for our customers to do business with us is our number one priority at Accelleron. With Turbo AuxiliaryCare we make financial planning simple by offering a fixed-price service and we ensure there are no surprises or budget overruns. By making use of a pool of turbocharger exchange units tailored to our customer’s needs, we provide those exchange units right on board the vessel when they are needed. The swapping can be done by the crew, it’s easy and fast. Alternatively, based on our customer’s preference, we will send our service engineers on board to do the exchange. In any case, Turbo AuxiliaryCare helps to keep engine downtime to an absolute minimum with easy turbocharger service planning and full financial control for the customer.”

Source: Acceleron