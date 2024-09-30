Accelleron strengthens presence in Asia

Accelleron has signed a contract manufacturing agreement with HD Hyundai, through its subsidiary HD Hyundai Marine Engine, for the manufacture of turbochargers in Korea. The move strengthens Accelleron’s position in the Asian market.

The contract will see HD Hyundai Marine Engine take on the manufacture of Accelleron’s large A100-M radial turbochargers at its facility in Korea for the demand of HD Hyundai Group and other engine builders.

The partnership will build on Accelleron’s existing manufacturing capabilities in Switzerland, while lowering lead times and transportation costs for customers in the Asian market.

Christoph Rofka, division president of the Medium and Low-Speed products at Accelleron, said: “We are pleased to extend our collaboration with HD Hyundai as we celebrate the 40th anniversary of our 2-stroke turbocharger license agreement. This contract manufacturing agreement will further strengthen our production footprint in the core Asian market, reduce trade complexity, and enhance our operational flexibility. After very constructive negotiations, we are excited to bring this undertaking to realization.”

Young Kang, CEO of HD Hyundai Marine Engine, said: “We are excited to collaborate with Accelleron, a world-class industrial turbocharger company with a 100-year legacy. We believe this partnership will further strengthen the cooperative and constructive relationship between two companies.”

HD Hyundai Marine Engine is a new entity within HD Hyundai Group, following its acquisition of a 35% stake in STX Heavy Industries.

