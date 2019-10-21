Accepting applications to take part in the concession tender in the sea port of Olvia has started

On October 18, 2019, accepting applications to take part in the concession tender of the “Olvia Stevedoring Company” and of selected assets of the “USPA” SE has started. The corresponding announcement was published in the “Golos Ukrainy” newspaper (the official publication of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine). The applications will be accepted until December 16, 2019. The processing of the applications to be admitted to take part in the tender will take 14 days.

“The concession of the state stevedoring company in the port of Olvia is a more large-scale project than the one in the port of Kherson, which provides for not only the modernization of the available assets but also the construction of a new grain terminal. The investments to be raised within the framework of the project amount to more than USD 57 million and will support the expansion of the port facilities. This is fully in line with the Government’s agenda for the next five years towards increasing the cargo handling volumes by maritime transport, ” – Mr. Raivis Veckagans, Head of USPA, said.

He noted that the tender conditions envisage consideration of each application by the Tender Board of the Ministry of Infrastructure during 14 days with the decision on whether a bidder has passed the preliminary qualification to follow. After accepting the applications stops, the bidders will have an opportunity to amend their tender bids.

“With the assistance of experts from the EBRD, IFC, Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine and USPA, the team of international consultants has done its best for the potential tender bidders to have access to as much information as possible via the digital room, particularly on the feasibility study for the project, the tender conditions, and requirements to the applications. Therefore, we do hope for the tender to be highly competitive”, – Mr. Raivis Veckagans added.

The further progress of the concession tender looks as follows:

• The applications to take part in the tender will be accepted from October 18, 2019 until December 16, 2019;

• The amendments to the tender bids will be allowed from December 16, 2019 until January 20, 2020;

• The assessment of the tender bids will be carried out from January 20, 2019 until January 30, 2020;

• The decision on the tender winning company can be made by the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine as early as the first half of February 2020 (depending on the number and quality of the bids submitted);

• The tender results are supposed to be published as early as the second half of February 2020.

Following that, the Ministry of Infrastructure will proceed to negotiations and signing the agreement with the tender winning company. The agreement is expected to be signed in early May 2020.

Source: USPA