Acquired USCG Type Approval for the World’s First BWMS

It was found that ECS-A has been approved in addition to Techcross ECS in the updated approval status of USCG MSC (Marine Safety Center) on 16 October. This means that Techcross, which sells electrolysis-based ECS and ECS-HYCHLOR, has also obtained a new USCG type approval for ECS-A, which is the initial model of ECS.

ECS-A is a monumental product which received IMO basic approval the first in the world in 2006. Since then, as ECS-B has been developed with simplified design and expanded processing capacity range, ECS-A was no long produced since 2012. However, since there are customers who have purchased ECS-A due to their interest in protecting the marine environment from early on, both ECS and ECS-A obtained USCG AMS in 2013, which allowed the free entry into the United States until 2018.

However, performing certification test of a discontinued product not only requires the need to produce a new test equipment, but also conduct a comparative verification test to investigate whether it is the same as the product at the time, which is causing problems of high cost and time. Despite the BWMS contract did not guarantee for acquiring USCG type approval, Techcross has obtained USCG approval for the convenience of existing customers and did not hesitate to bear all these burdens.

In consideration of the automobile and home appliance markets besides the shipbuilding and marine industry, it is common to induce customers to scrap the car/appliance or purchase new ones if the parts have been discontinued in production due to environmental regulations or product aging. In such case, customers should bear the extra cots that were not planned. Nevertheless, it is remarkable to view that Techcross takes risks at the company level in order to comply with environmental regulations and guarantees the use of product.

Meanwhile, Techcross has been steady in taking orders thanks to contracts of existing fleets and additional orders from existing customers even though it struggled with the business due to the outbreak of COVID-19 this year.

Source: Techcross