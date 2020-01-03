Acquisition of Krishnapatnam port unlikely to test Adani Ports’ limits

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd is close to acquiring the Krishnapatnam port in Andhra Pradesh, reported CNBC TV18. Adani Ports aims to double its cargo throughput by FY25 (from FY19), and acquisitions are a part of the plan to achieve its goal. “In terms of our port footprint, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra are the two places where we do not have any substantial footprint. So, yes, we would look at those opportunities which would fall under that,” the management had told analysts in November.

Against this backdrop, the Krishnapatnam acquisition does not come as a surprise even as Adani Ports’ shares rose 3% on Wednesday. The acquisition, if announced soon, will come close on the heels of its subsidiary acquiring Snowman Logistics Ltd for ₹487 crore. Earlier, Adani Ports had been selected as a preferred company to acquire the debt-laden Dighi port in Maharashtra.

Cumulatively, the acquisitions will add significantly to Adani Ports’s current debt of ₹31,262 crore (net debt at ₹22,483 crore). The Krishnapatnam port may be acquired at an enterprise value of ₹12,500 crore, the CNBC report added. As of September 2019, Adani Ports’ net debt-to-earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) stood at three times. The firm’s stated objective is to maintain an investment grade credit rating, which stipulates a net debt-to-Ebitda of less than five times. This leaves room for further leverage.

A net debt-to-Ebitda of four times provides an additional leverage of ₹9,000-10,000 crore in the current fiscal year, showed a scenario analysis by Nomura research. Adani Ports has also expressed interest in acquiring a controlling stake in public sector firm, Container Corp. of India Ltd (Concor). The divestment process has been slow.

Nonetheless, even if Adani Ports has to acquire a controlling stake in Concor, its net debt to Ebitda is unlikely to cross five times, calculations by Kotak Institutional Equities showed.

Further, Adani Ports is tactically elongating the maturity profile of the debt. From 4.08 years at the end of March 2019, the average maturity profile of the long-term debt has increased to 5.92 years at the end of September. This leaves Adani Ports with more cash for investments and it is predictably using it for growth. The new ports will deepen Adani Ports’ competitive advantage helping it gain market share.

Even so, Adani Ports will have the unenviable task of sprucing-up or turning around the acquisitions. Dighi port, for instance, has been under construction for a long time and faces connectivity challenges. Similarly, the Snowman Logistics acquisition can dilute the logistics unit’s profit margin in immediate term, warned Elara Securities (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Source: LiveMint