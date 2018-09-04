ACR Electronics and Ocean Signal Highlight MEOSAR-Compatible Beacons

ACR Electronics and Ocean Signal are showcasing their comprehensive range of leading MEOSAR-compatible distress beacons at this year’s SMM.

Featuring the latest advanced technology, the ACR and Ocean Signal 406MHz beacons will offer even greater life-saving capabilities than before due to the effect of Cospas-Sarsat’s next-generation Medium-Earth Orbit Search and Rescue (MEOSAR) system, which is set to reach full operational capacity in the next few years.

Estimates indicate that when using the next-gen network, anyone activating a GPS-enabled ACR or Ocean Signal EPIRB or PLB can expect their beacon to be located within 100 metres (328 feet), 95% of the time, within 5 minutes of the distress signal instead of taking up to the one to two hours typical with the current LEOSAR and GEOSAR system.

Mikele D’Arcangelo, Vice President of Global Marketing & Product Management, ACR Electronics, said: “The new MEOSAR network is poised to have a huge impact on search and rescue that will ultimately result in more lives saved. Anyone using our compatible beacons can expect to be located with even more accuracy and faster than before.

“Such a ground-breaking update in technology means it will be even more valuable for commercial owners and operators to include EPIRBs for the vessels and PLBs for crew within the on-board safety equipment in the years ahead. We are raising awareness about the development and the value it adds to all our beacons, including our Category 1 automatically-deployed, float-free EPIRBs, so that operators can make an informed decision about why they should carry an EPIRB and a PLB.”

All ACR Electronics and Ocean Signal beacons, including the ACR GlobalFIX V4 and GlobalFIX Pro and iPro EPIRBs, the ACR ResQLink PLBs, plus the Ocean Signal SafeSea E100 and E100G EPIRBs, rescueME EPIRB1 and rescueME PLB1, are compatible with the next-gen satellites, ensuring they will offer the near instantaneous signal detection and transmission enabled by the global MEOSAR satellite transponders and upgraded ground-station components. For commercial vessels that require a float-free EPIRB that automatically deploys and activates when submerged in water, the ACR Electronics GlobalFIX V4 and GlobalFIX Pro, and Ocean Signal SafeSea 100G float-free EPIRBs feature Category 1 hydrostatic release brackets or housing options.

ACR and Ocean Signal EPIRBs are reliable, innovative, compact and user-friendly with exceptional battery lives, and feature robust internal GPS to fix the exact location of the vessel in distress within 110 to 120 metres accuracy. The coordinates are then transmitted via a 406MHz distress signal to search and rescue authorities, with a 121.5MHz homing signal further guiding searchers to the position.

24 EU launched Galileo navigation satellites will carry second generation SAR transponders for the Cospas-Sarsat system at Medium Earth Orbit altitude to supplement the existing LEOSAR (Low Earth Orbit) and GEOSAR (Geostationary Orbit) systems. The increased number of satellites offers much faster signal detection, greater location accuracy, strengthened coverage and greater reliability to improve alerting times for distress beacon owners in emergency situations.

When complete there will be 72 MEOSAR satellites positioned at Medium Earth Orbit altitude, over six times the number of existing satellites in orbit. MEOSAR relays more beacon signals to ground stations using a technique known as ‘bent pipe’ which is an average of 46 minutes faster than LEOSAR. The network of ground stations, called MEOLUTs (Local User Terminals), along with multiple antenna systems, results in close to 100% reliability and near instantaneous global coverage.

