Act Announces The Launch Of Its 20 Year Decarbonization Plan

Aqaba Container Terminal (ACT), the sustainable gateway to the Levant region and beyond, has announced the launch of its comprehensive decarbonization strategy, which is set to reduce its carbon footprint to net zero by 2040.

ACT is committed to leading the industry in reducing its greenhouse gas emissions: between 2020 and 2030, the terminal aims to reduce its total emissions by 70%. The company’s long-term target is to reach net-zero emissions by 2040.

This objective is being supported by a high-level CAPEX plan that will devote more than USD50 million in incremental investments over the next 20 years toward decarbonization projects. This plan is divided into four major initiatives: energy optimization, civil work, expansion of on-site solar installations, and a green premium on electrified equipment, including electrical chargers.

ACT CEO Soren Jensen commented on the announcement, saying, “The transition to a low-carbon economy in Jordan requires a broad-based collective effort from all industries. At ACT, we are committed to doing our part and creating a clear path forward for Jordan’s logistics and transportation industry to embrace a carbon-neutral future. By directly leveraging the innovations and best practices adopted by our mother companies, Maersk and APM Terminals, ACT has created a clear roadmap to decarbonize all our activities by 2040. We look forward to putting this plan into action, in collaboration with our clients and partners in Jordan and around the world.”

Jensen added that decarbonization is becoming an increasingly important criteria for customers, and that, in the future, it is likely that carbon neutrality will become an essential criteria for doing business in the logistics and transportation sector. By being ahead of the curve, ACT can substantially improve its competitiveness on both a regional and global scale.

ACT sees decarbonization as a commitment not only to its customers, but to society at large. Reducing carbon emissions will not only support Jordan’s 2030 Vision but will also support a transition towards a greener market economy and the creation of new job opportunities.

Source: Aqaba Container Terminal (ACT)